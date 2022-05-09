Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNTR. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

VNTR stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $207.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

