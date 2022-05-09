Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.97.

Ventas stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.12. 57,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ventas by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 725,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after buying an additional 274,002 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 55,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

