Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $755.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will post sales of $755.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $769.50 million and the lowest is $728.75 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $747.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after acquiring an additional 144,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $185.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

