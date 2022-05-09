Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

VRSK stock opened at $185.42 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.