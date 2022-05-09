Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

Shares of VRSK opened at $185.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

