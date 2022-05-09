Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

VRSK opened at $185.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $305,487,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,380 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,272,000 after purchasing an additional 481,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $101,510,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

