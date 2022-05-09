Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.14.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Veritiv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Veritiv by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

