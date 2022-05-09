Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.87 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,348 shares of company stock worth $232,849 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

