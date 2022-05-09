Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Price Target Cut to €43.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup to €43.00 ($45.26) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC cut Vicat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:SDCVF remained flat at $$33.13 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. Vicat has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

