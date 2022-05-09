VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.92 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

