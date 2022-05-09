VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-$1.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 873,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,239,994. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

