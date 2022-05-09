Vicinity Motor (VEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

Vicinity Motor stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. Vicinity Motor has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vicinity Motor stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Vicinity Motor worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

