Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Plans GBX 13.42 Dividend

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,736 ($21.69) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,839.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,635 ($20.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($33.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($29.11) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,667.78 ($33.33).

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 2,800 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($23.65) per share, with a total value of £53,004 ($66,213.62). Also, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 500 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,920 ($23.99) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,992.50). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,472.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

