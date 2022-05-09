Vimy Resources Limited (ASX:VMY) Insider Buys A$19,898.69 in Stock

Vimy Resources Limited (ASX:VMY – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Chamberlain bought 242,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,898.69 ($14,013.16).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.21.
Vimy Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vimy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.