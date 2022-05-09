Vinci (DG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Vinci (EPA: DG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – Vinci was given a new €114.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2022 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($110.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/19/2022 – Vinci was given a new €124.00 ($130.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/19/2022 – Vinci was given a new €113.00 ($118.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2022 – Vinci was given a new €113.00 ($118.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2022 – Vinci was given a new €124.00 ($130.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/7/2022 – Vinci was given a new €113.00 ($118.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/6/2022 – Vinci was given a new €112.00 ($117.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/29/2022 – Vinci was given a new €113.00 ($118.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2022 – Vinci was given a new €115.00 ($121.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2022 – Vinci was given a new €113.00 ($118.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DG stock opened at €90.39 ($95.15) on Monday. Vinci SA has a one year low of €69.54 ($73.20) and a one year high of €88.80 ($93.47). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €92.71.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

