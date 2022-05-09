Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates to post earnings of 0.06 per share for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 83.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 81.70 million. On average, analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 9.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.83 million and a PE ratio of 948.95. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 7.60 and a 52 week high of 13.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth about $119,000.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

