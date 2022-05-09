Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on May 19th

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 88.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.09. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

