Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Vipshop reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,409,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 73.1% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 167,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $875,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

