Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

