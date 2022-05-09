Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NCV opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

