Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NCV opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $6.41.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
