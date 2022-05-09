Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.