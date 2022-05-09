Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/8/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $325.00.

4/30/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $221.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $393.00.

4/8/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

VRTS stock opened at $174.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.69. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 100.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

