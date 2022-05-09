Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE ZTR opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after buying an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.