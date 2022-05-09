Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.29 billion. Visa posted sales of $6.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $28.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.31 billion to $33.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $202.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

