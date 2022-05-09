Vista Outdoor Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 90.1% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 38.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

