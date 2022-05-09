Vista Outdoor Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

VSTO opened at $39.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,725,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 320,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 247,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

