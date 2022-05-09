Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to report $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.64. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

