Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.11.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.08. 29,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,303. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $15,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,272,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.