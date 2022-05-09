Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$790.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.90 million.Vista Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.11.

NYSE:VSTO traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.08. 29,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,272,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $15,725,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

