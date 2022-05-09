Vitru (VTRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vitru alerts:

NASDAQ VTRU opened at $14.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $344.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.18. Vitru has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.