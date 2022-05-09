Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $2.01 on Monday. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vivos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

