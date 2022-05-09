VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) to report $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.16 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after buying an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMW opened at $100.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a 1-year low of $99.10 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.76.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

