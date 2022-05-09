VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities dropped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:VMW opened at $100.63 on Monday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $99.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.76.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

