VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.32. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.
In related news, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $225,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beat Kahli bought 27,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $355,894.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
