VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

VSEC stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VSE has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.45.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VSE will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 7.2% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after buying an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

