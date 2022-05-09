Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

NYSE:VMC opened at $169.88 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

