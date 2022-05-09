Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will announce $32.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.16 billion and the lowest is $30.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $132.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.39 billion to $135.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $133.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.14 billion to $136.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 422.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $43.99 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

