Walter Siegel Sells 15,070 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,511. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.
About Henry Schein (Get Rating)
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.