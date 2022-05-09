Walter Siegel Sells 15,070 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,511. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 132.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after buying an additional 60,128 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.