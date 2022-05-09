Warby Parker (WRBY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Warby Parker has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Warby Parker to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09.
In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $32,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $8,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $4,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $2,093,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Warby Parker (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
