Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 889.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 79,989 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

