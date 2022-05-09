Waste Connections, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.12 Per Share (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $5.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.86.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$163.26 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$144.20 and a 52-week high of C$183.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$172.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

