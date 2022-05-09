Waste Connections, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (TSE:WCN)

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

WCN has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.86.

Waste Connections stock opened at C$163.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$144.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$183.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.98 billion and a PE ratio of 54.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$172.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$167.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.