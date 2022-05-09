Waste Connections, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.
Waste Connections stock opened at C$163.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$144.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$183.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.98 billion and a PE ratio of 54.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$172.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$167.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 28.94%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
