Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.05 Per Share

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Waters in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $12.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Waters stock opened at $327.93 on Monday. Waters has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

