Weber (WEBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Weber to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Weber has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Weber to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WEBR opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15. Weber has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth $703,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

