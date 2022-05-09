Weber (WEBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Weber to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Weber has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Weber to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weber alerts:

WEBR stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15. Weber has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEBR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weber by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Weber by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.