Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Purchases $25,225.20 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,767. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
