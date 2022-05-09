Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Purchases $25,225.20 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,767. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

