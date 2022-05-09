Wedbush Comments on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

