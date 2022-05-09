Wedbush Comments on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.
Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.
In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
