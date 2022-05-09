Wedbush Comments on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXRH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

TXRH opened at $83.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $105.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

