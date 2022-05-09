Wedbush Downgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Neutral

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.39.

ARVN stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $44.96 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.34% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Arvinas’s revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $385,174.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

