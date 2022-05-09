Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a report issued on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.15.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

